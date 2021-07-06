StockMarketWire.com - Primary care property investor and developer Assura said its portfolio continued to grow in the first quarter of the year.
For the three months ending 30 June, the company added 12 assets to its portfolio for a total of £53 million and disposed of 11 mature assets for £15 million.
The portfolio of 610 properties had a current annualised rent roll of £123.5 million.
As of 30 June 2021, the company was currently on site with 17 developments with a total cost of £99 million, up from 16 and £72 million in the March quarter.
