StockMarketWire.com - Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle said it had won a 'large' contract with a credit-card issuer in the Asia Pacific region that it didn't name.
The three-year contract would see Ten take over from an existing in-house concierge service and external travel service provider in the first half of the 2022 financial year beginning September.
Ten categorises 'large' contracts as those worth between £2 million and £5 million and 'extra large' as those worth more than £5 million.
It said this latest contract had 'good potential for growth'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
