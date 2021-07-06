StockMarketWire.com - Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle said it had won a 'large' contract with a credit-card issuer in the Asia Pacific region that it didn't name.

The three-year contract would see Ten take over from an existing in-house concierge service and external travel service provider in the first half of the 2022 financial year beginning September.

Ten categorises 'large' contracts as those worth between £2 million and £5 million and 'extra large' as those worth more than £5 million.

It said this latest contract had 'good potential for growth'.


