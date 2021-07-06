StockMarketWire.com - Cloud native video editing platform Blackbird said it had teamed up with Univision in a multi-year deal to deploy its video editing platform to drive large-scale video production efficiencies.
Blackbird was selected by Univision for cloud native video editing and publishing of content across its streaming and digital media operations.
Univision's multi-site production team will use browser-based Blackbird both remotely and in the office to rapidly reversion large volumes of partner content in the cloud - removing the need to upload and download files, saving significant time and cost.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
