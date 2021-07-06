StockMarketWire.com - Ceramic products maker Churchill China resumed its dividend and hailed ongoing moment as revenue in both May and June recovered to 2019 levels amid progress across the UK, Europe and its other export markets.
Given the performance achieved in the period ended 30 June 2021 along with our strong financial position, the company declared an interim dividend of 6.7p per share.
Looking ahead, the company said it was mindful that 'COVID continues to introduce a degree of uncertainty into our assessment of future market and operational conditions.'
The interim results for the six month period ended 30 June 2021 are expected to be released on 1 September 2021.
