StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage drug developer ValiRx said it had secured three patents in the first half, all in June.

The included patents were for the projects VAL201, VAL 301 and VAL401 in Europe, Israel and China, respectively.

'Expanding geographical and scientific protection for these programmes provides a strong commercial background to promote to potential partners,' chief executive Suzy Dilly said.

'This incremental increase in protection of our intellectual property estate provides foundation for company valuation growth.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com