StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage drug developer ValiRx said it had secured three patents in the first half, all in June.
The included patents were for the projects VAL201, VAL 301 and VAL401 in Europe, Israel and China, respectively.
'Expanding geographical and scientific protection for these programmes provides a strong commercial background to promote to potential partners,' chief executive Suzy Dilly said.
'This incremental increase in protection of our intellectual property estate provides foundation for company valuation growth.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.