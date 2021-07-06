StockMarketWire.com - BHP group, the global mining company headquartered in Melbourne Australia, has appointed Prakash Kakkah as company secretary of BHP Group ltd and BHP Group plc, and John-Paul Santamaria has been appointed as a company secretary of BHP Group ltd, with effect from 7 July 2021.

Geof Stapledon has resigned as a company secretary of BHP Group Ltd and BHP Group Plc and has been appointed as BHP Group’s ESG Officer.

Stefanie Wilkinson remains a company secretary of BHP Group Ltd and BHP Group Plc.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com