StockMarketWire.com - BHP group, the global mining company headquartered in Melbourne Australia, has appointed Prakash Kakkah as company secretary of BHP Group ltd and BHP Group plc, and John-Paul Santamaria has been appointed as a company secretary of BHP Group ltd, with effect from 7 July 2021.
Geof Stapledon has resigned as a company secretary of BHP Group Ltd and BHP Group Plc and has been appointed as BHP Group’s ESG Officer.
Stefanie Wilkinson remains a company secretary of BHP Group Ltd and BHP Group Plc.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
