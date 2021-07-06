StockMarketWire.com - Following the announcement made on 17 June 2021, Charger Metals ltd, an investee company of Gunsynd plc, is expected to begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange on Friday 9 July 2021.
Charger Metals raised A$6 million in its IPO and the company will have 50,400,001 shares in issue.
Gunsynd will hold 3,600,000 shares in Charger Metals, approximately 7.14% of the company’s issued share capital.
Charger Metals is a Western Australian focused base metals and Lithium exploration company.
It holds rights to three highly prospective projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory in Australia.
At 1:24pm:
[LON:BEM] Beowulf Mining PLC share price was 0p at 5.5p
[LON:BKY] Berkeley Energia Ltd share price was 0p at 23.5p
[LON:CEY] Centamin PLC share price was 0p at 116.05p
[LON:FRES] Fresnillo PLC share price was 0p at 1124p
[LON:GEMD] Gem Diamonds Ltd share price was 0p at 36.7p
[LON:HOC] Hochschild Mining PLC share price was 0p at 235.4p
[LON:KMR] Kenmare Resources PLC share price was 0p at 303p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.