StockMarketWire.com - Following the announcement made on 17 June 2021, Charger Metals ltd, an investee company of Gunsynd plc, is expected to begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange on Friday 9 July 2021.

Charger Metals raised A$6 million in its IPO and the company will have 50,400,001 shares in issue.

Gunsynd will hold 3,600,000 shares in Charger Metals, approximately 7.14% of the company’s issued share capital.

Charger Metals is a Western Australian focused base metals and Lithium exploration company.

It holds rights to three highly prospective projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory in Australia.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com