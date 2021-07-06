StockMarketWire.com - Live Company plc, the events group, has announced a new contract with Singapore Zoo for BRICKLIVE Brickosaurs from 5 November 2021, to 2 May 2022.
This is the first time the company will be working with the zoo, home to over 200 species, 34% of which are threatened.
The zoo hosts approximately 1.9 million visitors annually.
Chairman, David Ciclitira, said: ‘Singapore Zoo is one of most well -revered zoos in the world and I am delighted that the hard work of the team over many months has achieved in securing this major contract. This is the first time that Brickosaurs has appeared in Asia. Singapore has always been a leader in the entertainment, tourism & leisure industry and the fact that Singapore Zoo has chosen to relaunch itself in partnership with BRICKLIVE is a great testament to our product.’
‘This expansion into the Asian Zoo sector is something we have been looking to achieve for some time. As countries' start to open globally, we have secured events in 3 continents - USA, Europe and now Asia,' he adds.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
