StockMarketWire.com - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc, has announced that the board of directors have declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.13 on each of the company’s shares.
Steve Curtis, chief executive officer, said: ‘We are pleased to announce an additional eight per cent increase in our quarterly dividend, the sixth increase in the past two years. This represents a cumulative 89 per cent rise in the dividend since the first increase in October 2019. The decision by the Board to increase the dividend reflects our continued confidence in the outlook for our business.’
This increase marks an 8% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of 12 cents, paid in April 2021.
