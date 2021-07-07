StockMarketWire.com - Measurement equipment specialist Renishaw said it had ended a formal sales process, having not received satisfactory offers.
Renishaw said said it had carefully reviewed 'a number of proposals' with its advisers and concluded that none would satisfactorily meet the interests of stakeholders.
It added that executive chairman David McMurtry and deputy chairman John Deer remained committed to the company and had no intention of selling their shares on the market for the foreseeable future.
Turning to current trading, Renishaw said it had achieved a 'strong' performance in the fourth quarter of its financial year through June.
Revenue was now expected to be in the range of £562 million-to-£567 million and adjusted pre-profit before in the range of £116 million-to-£121 million.
'At the start of this process we made it very clear that, with the board, we were focused on ensuring that we find the right new owner for our business,' McMurtry and Deer said in a joint statement.
'Whilst the formal sale process did not result in a new owner for Renishaw, we are satisfied that it ensured a thorough and rigorous process that enabled us to evaluate a wide range of potential buyers.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
