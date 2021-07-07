StockMarketWire.com - Property company LondonMetric said it had exchanged contracts on two lettings in Bedford, and Northampton, each on 15 year lease terms, with 10 years to break.
At its Bedford Link development, LondonMetric let 172,000 sq ft to Carlton Packaging, a UK and European e-commerce packaging suppliers, at a rent of £1.33 million pa, representing a yield on cost of 7.3%.
At Grange Park, Northampton, the company re-let 86,000 sq ft to My 1st Years, a supplier of baby and children's gifts, at a rent of £0.65 million, representing a 29% uplift versus the previous passing rent.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
