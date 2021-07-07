StockMarketWire.com - Concrete levelling technology group Somero Enterprises upgraded its annual profit guidance following stronger-than-expected trading in the US.
The company was not expecting revenue for the 2021 calendar year of around $110.0 million and adjusted earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation of $35.0 million.
That compared to previous guidance of revenue of around $100 million and adjusted EBITDA of around $31 million.
'This is due in part to catch up on projects previously slowed by Covid restrictions and is also supported by a healthy and active US non-residential construction market,' it said.
