StockMarketWire.com - Education software group Tribal said it had signed the first two customers for its newly launched cloud-based admissions module.
Tribal said the contract wins provided confidence in achieving its growth aspirations for 2021 and beyond.
They were with with Aberystwyth University in Wales and the University of Creative Arts in England.
More broadly, Tribal said trading 'continued to be positive', as flagged at its annual general meeting in April, and in line with its expectations.
