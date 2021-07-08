Interim Result
12/07/2021 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)
13/07/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)
14/07/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
15/07/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
16/07/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Final Result
12/07/2021 Thruvision Group PLC (THRU)
12/07/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
13/07/2021 Solid State PLC (SOLI)
13/07/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
13/07/2021 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)
14/07/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
14/07/2021 Great Eastern Energy Corporation (GEEC)
14/07/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
15/07/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
15/07/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
15/07/2021 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)
AGM / EGM
09/07/2021 Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD)
09/07/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
09/07/2021 Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO)
09/07/2021 Optibiotix Health PLC (OPTI)
09/07/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
12/07/2021 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)
12/07/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
12/07/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
12/07/2021 Two Shields Investments PLC (TSI)
12/07/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
13/07/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Plc (GV1O)
13/07/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
13/07/2021 Mode Global Holdings Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (MODE)
13/07/2021 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
13/07/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy Vct 2 Plc Ord 0.1p (GV2O)
13/07/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
13/07/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
13/07/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
13/07/2021 Vianet Group PLC (VNET)
14/07/2021 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)
14/07/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
14/07/2021 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM)
14/07/2021 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
14/07/2021 India Capital Growth Fund Limited (IGC)
15/07/2021 Water Intelligence PLC (WATR)
15/07/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
15/07/2021 Renewi PLC (RWI)
15/07/2021 Distil PLC (DIS)
15/07/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
15/07/2021 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
15/07/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
15/07/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
15/07/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
15/07/2021 Dukemount Capital PLC (DKE)
15/07/2021 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
16/07/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
16/07/2021 Bermele PLC (BERM)
16/07/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)
16/07/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
16/07/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
Trading Statement
09/07/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
09/07/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
13/07/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
14/07/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
15/07/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
15/07/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
16/07/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)
Ex-Dividend
12/07/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
13/07/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
13/07/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
13/07/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
14/07/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
14/07/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
