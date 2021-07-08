StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 index opened down slightly short of a percentage point this morning, down to 7,082.68, as investors take in the fall in Asian and technology stocks overnight. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific stocks fell to its lowest level since late May.
Homebuilders Persimmon has reported an increase in revenues in its trading update ahead of its half-year results and says that pre-Covid build rates have been achieved across its sites with an improvement in build quality and customer service. It opened down over 3% at £29.65 per share.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its biologics license application for tezepelumab had been accepted and granted priority review for the treatment of asthma from the US Food and Drug Administration. It opened down slightly at £86.03 per share.
Student accommodation provider Unite has reported that its property portfolio has been independently valued at £2.795bn, reflecting a 1.4% increase on a like-for-like basis during the quarter. Its share price opened down at £11.27 per share.
Industrial and electronics products firm Electrocomponents reported a jump in revenue in the first quarter but said supply chain issued would slow growth and demand for the remainder of the year. It opened down over 1% this morning at £10.66 per share.
Watches of Switzerland has reported an annual statutory operating profit of £81.9 million - a 69.5% increase on the previous financial year. It opened down a percentage point at £8.43 per share.
3i Infrastructure reported lower portfolio returns that were in line with expectations, but the investment company said it was on track to deliver on its fiscal 2022 dividend target. It opened down at £11.95 per share.
Variety goods value retailer B&M European Value Retail reported a rise in revenue in the first quarter of the year, though the pace of growth slowed as demand normalised. It opened down over 3%, falling to £5.60 per share.
Secure Income REIT has reported that 98.7% of the £25.7 million of rent that fell due between 8 April 2021 and 7 July 2021 has been collected. It opened down slightly at £3.85 per share.
Specialist active asset management group Polar Capital has reported its AuM were £22.8bn, up from £20.9bn at the end of March 2021 - an increase of 9% over the quarter. It opened up fractionally, up a point to £8.85 per share. Real Estate company Great Portland Estates said the leasing momentum was strong in the first quarter, as office rental demand continues to improve. It opened down over half a percentage point to £7.35 per share.
