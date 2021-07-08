StockMarketWire.com - Aviations services group Air Partner upgraded its guidance on performance following strong trading over the first five months of its financial year, driven by high levels of activity in its US private jets business.
The company said it now expects to surpass management expectations for the year ending 31 January 2022.
The private jets performance continues to benefit from Air Partner's first-rate JetCard programme.
'It is proving extremely popular as it gives travellers the ability to fly in safety the moment travel restrictions are lifted,' the company said.
'New JetCard sales in the current financial year, as at the end of June 2021, are up 36.8% versus the prior period and JetCard deposits now stand at £18.9m, up 6.2% on the year-end balance,' it added.
The safety & security division, meanwhile, continued to see improvement as airports scale up operations in anticipation of increased passenger numbers.
Looking ahead, the company expects to see the ongoing recovery of the aviation industry drive strong demand for Air Partner's safety & security services, as previously mothballed operations are brought back into action.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.