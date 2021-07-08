StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostic commercialisation Diaceutics said it expected to report a rise in first-half revenue amid ongoing momentum following the launch of its diagnostic commercialisation platform in October last year.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, revenue is expected to grow approximately 13% to £6.0 million year-on-year.
'At the start of the year, the board set a target for 20% of full year revenue to be generated via the DXRX platform,' the company said.
'The group delivered revenue from 25 projects via the platform, representing over 30% of revenue in the period,' it added.
The group's interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2021 are expected to be announced on 14 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.