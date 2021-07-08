StockMarketWire.com - InnovaDerma forecast a loss for the year, but said it 'fully expects' to return a profit in the next fiscal year as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease.
For the year ended 30 June 2021, the company expects to report trading loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or LBITDA of circa £1.5 million, with revenue of at least £10.2 million.
'Our retail revenue momentum is returning, with our H2 revenue greater than the same period in the previous year, but levels have remained materially impacted by the restrictions on movement and social gatherings,' the company said.
'We expect our retail performance to return as and when restrictions are relaxed, and social interaction norms return.'
Looking ahead, the new executive management team 'now have a solid foundation from which to return the Company to profitability and fully expect to achieve that in the year ending 30 June 2022,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
