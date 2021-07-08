StockMarketWire.com - Oesophageal doppler monitoring company Deltex Medical reported lower revenue as demand for elective surgeries was impacted by the pandemic.
For the half-year ended 30 June 2021, revenues fell to £1.1 million from £1.2 million last year.
'Unlike 2020, where activity levels were at pre-pandemic levels in January and February, the whole of the first half of 2021 has been adversely affected by COVID-19 and subdued elective surgery activity levels around the world,' the company said.
The international division, however, saw a 'signficant increase in revenues, attributable to Deltex Medical's French distributor beginning to place regular orders again...' it added,
Looking ahead, the company continues to expect revenues to climb in the second half as the number of elective surgical procedures increases.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
