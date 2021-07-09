Interim Result
12/07/2021 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)
13/07/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)
14/07/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
15/07/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
16/07/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
20/07/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
20/07/2021 One Media Ip Group PLC (OMIP)
20/07/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
21/07/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
22/07/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
22/07/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
22/07/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
22/07/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
26/07/2021 Rtc Group PLC (RTC)
26/07/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
27/07/2021 Restore PLC (RST)
27/07/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
27/07/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
27/07/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
27/07/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
27/07/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
27/07/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
27/07/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
27/07/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
27/07/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
27/07/2021 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
28/07/2021 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)
28/07/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
28/07/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
28/07/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
28/07/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
28/07/2021 Quartix Technologies PLC (QTX)
28/07/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
28/07/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
28/07/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)
28/07/2021 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
28/07/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
28/07/2021 Man Group PLC (EMG)
28/07/2021 Hutchmed (China) Limited (HCM)
28/07/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
28/07/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
28/07/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)
28/07/2021 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
28/07/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
28/07/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
28/07/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
28/07/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
29/07/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
29/07/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
29/07/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
29/07/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
29/07/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
29/07/2021 Schroders PLC (SDR)
29/07/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
29/07/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
29/07/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
29/07/2021 Devro PLC (DVO)
29/07/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
29/07/2021 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
29/07/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
29/07/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
29/07/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
29/07/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
29/07/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
29/07/2021 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
29/07/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
29/07/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
29/07/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
29/07/2021 Informa PLC (INF)
29/07/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
29/07/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/07/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
Final Result
12/07/2021 Thruvision Group PLC (THRU)
12/07/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
13/07/2021 Solid State PLC (SOLI)
13/07/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
13/07/2021 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)
14/07/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
14/07/2021 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)
14/07/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
14/07/2021 Great Eastern Energy Corporation (GEEC)
15/07/2021 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)
15/07/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
15/07/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
16/07/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
20/07/2021 Sdi Group PLC (SDI)
20/07/2021 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
20/07/2021 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
20/07/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)
20/07/2021 (SUP)
20/07/2021 Sosandar PLC (SOS)
22/07/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
22/07/2021 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)
27/07/2021 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
27/07/2021 Moonpig Group PLC (MOON)
27/07/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
27/07/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
28/07/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
29/07/2021 Diageo PLC (DGE)
AGM / EGM
12/07/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
12/07/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
12/07/2021 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)
12/07/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
12/07/2021 Two Shields Investments PLC (TSI)
13/07/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Plc (GV1O)
13/07/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
13/07/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy Vct 2 Plc Ord 0.1p (GV2O)
13/07/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
13/07/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
13/07/2021 Vianet Group PLC (VNET)
13/07/2021 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
13/07/2021 Mode Global Holdings Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (MODE)
13/07/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
14/07/2021 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)
14/07/2021 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM)
14/07/2021 India Capital Growth Fund Limited (IGC)
14/07/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
14/07/2021 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
15/07/2021 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
15/07/2021 Water Intelligence PLC (WATR)
15/07/2021 Dukemount Capital PLC (DKE)
15/07/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
15/07/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
15/07/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
15/07/2021 Distil PLC (DIS)
15/07/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
15/07/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
15/07/2021 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
15/07/2021 Renewi PLC (RWI)
16/07/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
16/07/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
16/07/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)
16/07/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
16/07/2021 Bermele PLC (BERM)
19/07/2021 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)
19/07/2021 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
19/07/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
19/07/2021 Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
19/07/2021 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)
19/07/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
19/07/2021 Comptoir Group PLC (COM)
19/07/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
19/07/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
20/07/2021 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)
20/07/2021 Wynnstay Properties PLC (WSP)
20/07/2021 Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG)
20/07/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)
20/07/2021 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)
20/07/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
21/07/2021 Open Orphan PLC (ORPH)
21/07/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)
21/07/2021 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
21/07/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
21/07/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
21/07/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
21/07/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
21/07/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
22/07/2021 Petards Group PLC (PEG)
22/07/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
22/07/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)
22/07/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
22/07/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
22/07/2021 Bytes Technology Group PLC (BYIT)
22/07/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
22/07/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
23/07/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
23/07/2021 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)
23/07/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
23/07/2021 Blackstone GSO Loan Financing (BGLP)
23/07/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
23/07/2021 Value And Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (VIP)
26/07/2021 Tinybuild Inc. (TBLD)
26/07/2021 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)
26/07/2021 Gresham House Strategic PLC (GHS)
26/07/2021 Deepverge PLC (DVRG)
26/07/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
26/07/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
27/07/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
27/07/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
27/07/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
27/07/2021 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)
27/07/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
27/07/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
27/07/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
27/07/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
27/07/2021 Record PLC (REC)
27/07/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
27/07/2021 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
27/07/2021 Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN)
27/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
27/07/2021 Petrel Resources PLC (PET)
28/07/2021 Triad Group PLC (TRD)
28/07/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
28/07/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
28/07/2021 Aquila Services Group Plc (AQSG)
28/07/2021 Alien Metals Limited (UFO)
28/07/2021 Chariot Limited (CHAR)
28/07/2021 Triple Point Income Vct Plc E Ord 1p (TPVE)
28/07/2021 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
28/07/2021 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)
28/07/2021 Reabold Resources PLC (RBD)
28/07/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
28/07/2021 Jpmorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income PLC (JSGI)
29/07/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
29/07/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
29/07/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)
29/07/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
29/07/2021 Powerhouse Energy Group PLC (PHE)
29/07/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
29/07/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
29/07/2021 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
29/07/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
29/07/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
29/07/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
29/07/2021 Amiad Water Systems LTD (AFS)
29/07/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
29/07/2021 Ovoca Bio PLC (OVB)
29/07/2021 Aminex PLC (AEX)
Trading Statement
13/07/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
14/07/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
15/07/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
15/07/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
16/07/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)
19/07/2021 (MEAL)
20/07/2021 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
20/07/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
20/07/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
20/07/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
20/07/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
20/07/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
21/07/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
22/07/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
22/07/2021 (PBEE)
22/07/2021 3I Group PLC (III)
23/07/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
26/07/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
27/07/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
27/07/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
27/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
27/07/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
28/07/2021 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)
28/07/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)
28/07/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
29/07/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
29/07/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
29/07/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
29/07/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
29/07/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)
29/07/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
29/07/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
29/07/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
Ex-Dividend
12/07/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
13/07/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
13/07/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
13/07/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
14/07/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
14/07/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
15/07/2021 Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (TEM)
15/07/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
15/07/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
15/07/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)
15/07/2021 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust PLC (BGUK)
15/07/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
15/07/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
15/07/2021 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
15/07/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)
