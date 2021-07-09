Interim Result

12/07/2021 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)

13/07/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)

14/07/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

15/07/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

16/07/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

20/07/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)

20/07/2021 One Media Ip Group PLC (OMIP)

20/07/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)

21/07/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)

22/07/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)

22/07/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

22/07/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

22/07/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)

26/07/2021 Rtc Group PLC (RTC)

26/07/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)

27/07/2021 Restore PLC (RST)

27/07/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

27/07/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)

27/07/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

27/07/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

27/07/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)

27/07/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)

27/07/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)

27/07/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

27/07/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)

27/07/2021 Croda International PLC (CRDA)

28/07/2021 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

28/07/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

28/07/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)

28/07/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

28/07/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

28/07/2021 Quartix Technologies PLC (QTX)

28/07/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)

28/07/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)

28/07/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)

28/07/2021 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)

28/07/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

28/07/2021 Man Group PLC (EMG)

28/07/2021 Hutchmed (China) Limited (HCM)

28/07/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

28/07/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

28/07/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)

28/07/2021 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)

28/07/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)

28/07/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

28/07/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

28/07/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)

29/07/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)

29/07/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)

29/07/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)

29/07/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)

29/07/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

29/07/2021 Schroders PLC (SDR)

29/07/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)

29/07/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)

29/07/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)

29/07/2021 Devro PLC (DVO)

29/07/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)

29/07/2021 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)

29/07/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)

29/07/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

29/07/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)

29/07/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)

29/07/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)

29/07/2021 Anglo American PLC (AAL)

29/07/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

29/07/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)

29/07/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

29/07/2021 Informa PLC (INF)

29/07/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

29/07/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)

29/07/2021 Relx PLC (REL)



Final Result

12/07/2021 Thruvision Group PLC (THRU)

12/07/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)

13/07/2021 Solid State PLC (SOLI)

13/07/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)

13/07/2021 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)

14/07/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)

14/07/2021 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)

14/07/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)

14/07/2021 Great Eastern Energy Corporation (GEEC)

15/07/2021 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)

15/07/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)

15/07/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

16/07/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)

20/07/2021 Sdi Group PLC (SDI)

20/07/2021 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)

20/07/2021 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)

20/07/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)

20/07/2021 (SUP)

20/07/2021 Sosandar PLC (SOS)

22/07/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

22/07/2021 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)

27/07/2021 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)

27/07/2021 Moonpig Group PLC (MOON)

27/07/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)

27/07/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)

28/07/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)

29/07/2021 Diageo PLC (DGE)



AGM / EGM

12/07/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)

12/07/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)

12/07/2021 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)

12/07/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)

12/07/2021 Two Shields Investments PLC (TSI)

13/07/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Plc (GV1O)

13/07/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)

13/07/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy Vct 2 Plc Ord 0.1p (GV2O)

13/07/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

13/07/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)

13/07/2021 Vianet Group PLC (VNET)

13/07/2021 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)

13/07/2021 Mode Global Holdings Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (MODE)

13/07/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

14/07/2021 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)

14/07/2021 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM)

14/07/2021 India Capital Growth Fund Limited (IGC)

14/07/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)

14/07/2021 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)

15/07/2021 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)

15/07/2021 Water Intelligence PLC (WATR)

15/07/2021 Dukemount Capital PLC (DKE)

15/07/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)

15/07/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)

15/07/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

15/07/2021 Distil PLC (DIS)

15/07/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

15/07/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

15/07/2021 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)

15/07/2021 Renewi PLC (RWI)

16/07/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)

16/07/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)

16/07/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)

16/07/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)

16/07/2021 Bermele PLC (BERM)

19/07/2021 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)

19/07/2021 Biffa PLC (BIFF)

19/07/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)

19/07/2021 Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)

19/07/2021 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)

19/07/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)

19/07/2021 Comptoir Group PLC (COM)

19/07/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)

19/07/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)

20/07/2021 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)

20/07/2021 Wynnstay Properties PLC (WSP)

20/07/2021 Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG)

20/07/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)

20/07/2021 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)

20/07/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

21/07/2021 Open Orphan PLC (ORPH)

21/07/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)

21/07/2021 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)

21/07/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)

21/07/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)

21/07/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)

21/07/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)

21/07/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)

22/07/2021 Petards Group PLC (PEG)

22/07/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)

22/07/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)

22/07/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

22/07/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

22/07/2021 Bytes Technology Group PLC (BYIT)

22/07/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

22/07/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)

23/07/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

23/07/2021 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)

23/07/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

23/07/2021 Blackstone GSO Loan Financing (BGLP)

23/07/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)

23/07/2021 Value And Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (VIP)

26/07/2021 Tinybuild Inc. (TBLD)

26/07/2021 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)

26/07/2021 Gresham House Strategic PLC (GHS)

26/07/2021 Deepverge PLC (DVRG)

26/07/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

26/07/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)

27/07/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

27/07/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)

27/07/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

27/07/2021 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)

27/07/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

27/07/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)

27/07/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

27/07/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

27/07/2021 Record PLC (REC)

27/07/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)

27/07/2021 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)

27/07/2021 Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN)

27/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

27/07/2021 Petrel Resources PLC (PET)

28/07/2021 Triad Group PLC (TRD)

28/07/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)

28/07/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)

28/07/2021 Aquila Services Group Plc (AQSG)

28/07/2021 Alien Metals Limited (UFO)

28/07/2021 Chariot Limited (CHAR)

28/07/2021 Triple Point Income Vct Plc E Ord 1p (TPVE)

28/07/2021 Tp Group PLC (TPG)

28/07/2021 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)

28/07/2021 Reabold Resources PLC (RBD)

28/07/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

28/07/2021 Jpmorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income PLC (JSGI)

29/07/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)

29/07/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

29/07/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)

29/07/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

29/07/2021 Powerhouse Energy Group PLC (PHE)

29/07/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

29/07/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

29/07/2021 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)

29/07/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)

29/07/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

29/07/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

29/07/2021 Amiad Water Systems LTD (AFS)

29/07/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)

29/07/2021 Ovoca Bio PLC (OVB)

29/07/2021 Aminex PLC (AEX)



Trading Statement

13/07/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)

14/07/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

15/07/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)

15/07/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)

16/07/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)

19/07/2021 (MEAL)

20/07/2021 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)

20/07/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)

20/07/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)

20/07/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)

20/07/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

20/07/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

21/07/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)

22/07/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

22/07/2021 (PBEE)

22/07/2021 3I Group PLC (III)

23/07/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)

26/07/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

27/07/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)

27/07/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

27/07/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

27/07/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)

28/07/2021 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)

28/07/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)

28/07/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

29/07/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)

29/07/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)

29/07/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

29/07/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

29/07/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)

29/07/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

29/07/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

29/07/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)



Ex-Dividend

12/07/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)

13/07/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

13/07/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)

13/07/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

14/07/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)

14/07/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)

15/07/2021 Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (TEM)

15/07/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)

15/07/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

15/07/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)

15/07/2021 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust PLC (BGUK)

15/07/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)

15/07/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)

15/07/2021 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)

15/07/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com