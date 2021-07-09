StockMarketWire.com - Property company Derwent London reported improved rent collection for the June quarter to date amid easing pandemic restrictions.
About 89% of June quarter rent had been collected to date, with a further 5% expected later in the quarter.
Office rent collection in the June quarter to date was 93%, compared with 75% reported on 7 July 2020 for the June 2020 quarter day.
'We have now collected 94% of the March 2021 quarter rents, with another 1% subject to agreed payment plans. For the December 2020 quarter, we have now received 92% of rents with another 5% subject to payment plans,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.