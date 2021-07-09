StockMarketWire.com - Property company Derwent London reported improved rent collection for the June quarter to date amid easing pandemic restrictions.

About 89% of June quarter rent had been collected to date, with a further 5% expected later in the quarter.

Office rent collection in the June quarter to date was 93%, compared with 75% reported on 7 July 2020 for the June 2020 quarter day.

'We have now collected 94% of the March 2021 quarter rents, with another 1% subject to agreed payment plans. For the December 2020 quarter, we have now received 92% of rents with another 5% subject to payment plans,' the company said.




