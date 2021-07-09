StockMarketWire.com - Technology focused investing company All Active Asset Capital said losses more than doubled following rising costs and a writedown of its stake Myanmar Allure.

For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £2.0 million from about £0.7 million.

Administrative expenses increased to about £1.0 million, up from £241,643 last year, while the value of the company's investments suffered a write down of £959,942, principally related to its holding in Myanmar Allure.

Looking ahead the company said it planned to seek a listing of its shares on an alternative international stock exchange in due course.




