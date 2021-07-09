StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 opened higher Friday morning, shrugging off data showing the economy expanded at slower pace in May of 0.8% from 2% in April.
At 09:10, the FTSE 100 was up 0.57% to 7,070.68 after opening at 7,030.66.
Infrastructure company HICL said one of its investments the Sheffield Building Schools for the Future project had entered into a public-private partnership in the UK to proactively amend its financing agreements ahead of the announced LIBOR cessation on 31 December 2021.
Synthomer, the British-based chemicals business headquartered in Essex, has today announced the appointment of Roberto Gualdoni as a non-executive director.
Property company Derwent London reported improved rent collection for the June quarter to date amid easing pandemic restrictions.
Cruise company Carnival Corporation said it had purchased 182,000 of its shares at a volume weighted average price paid of £15.11 per share in accordance with a previously announced stock swap program.
Parkmead, the independent energy group focused on growth through gas, oil and renewable energy projects, has announced it has agreed to buy a royalty associated with the group’s existing interests in the Drenthe IV, Drenthe V and Andel Va Licenses in the Netherlands from Vermillion Energy.
In-game advertising platform Bidstack said it had signed an exclusive partnership with Belgrade-based Nordeus, creator of mobile football management game, Top Eleven.
Agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision said it expected first-half results to 'significantly' surpass the prior-year period results following a boost from higher crude palm oil output and prices.
Diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds reported a rise in second quarter production and sales against softer comparatives from a year earlier when Covid-19 had a material impact on operations.
Premier Miton Group, the asset manager, has reported a £1bn jump in AuM for the period ending 30 June 2021.
Drug development company Evgen Pharma said a study of its drug to treat acute respiratory infections fell short of expectations, and would now be halted.
Materials and textile company HeiQ said it had completed its previously announced acquisition of Life Material Technologies, a materials technology company that has developed a portfolio of smart ingredients.
Digital brain health company Cambridge Cognition said it had won a £1 million contract as the cognitive assessment partner for a late phase cancer trial.
Atome, President Energy’s hydrogen and ammonia production subsidiary, has announced it has acquired a 75% interest in Northern European green hydrogen and ammonia company ‘HCO.’
Resource company Keras Resources said that commercial production had commenced at the phosphate mine, Diamond Creek in Utah, USA.
Land Securities confirmed that the first quarterly dividend for the 2021/22 financial year will be 7.0p per ordinary share and said it had made good progress on rent collection.
UK Oil & Gas has announced that, following its 5th July statement, it intends to raise up to £4.7 million via an open offer of up to 2,643,429,529 shares at £0.0018.
Oracle Power, the AIM listed natural resources and power project developer, has announced that a proposed drilling programme has been designed for the Northern Zone of Gold Project – located 25km east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
