StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 closed Friday up more than 1% as the US S&P 500 was ahead 0.9% at 4,361.24 by 4.30pm UK time.
Inhaled medicines firm Vectura surged 13.9% to 154.4p as US tobacco company Philip Morris emerged with a £1 billion bid.
Aerospace and defence firm Senior gained 0.4% to 162.4p as an update revealed it was trading ahead of expectations.
Property company Derwent London and Land Securities reported improved rent collection amid easing pandemic restrictions. The shares gained 2% and 3% respectively.
Cruise company Carnival Corporation said it had purchased 182,000 of its shares at a volume weighted average price paid of £15.11 per share in accordance with a previously announced stock swap program. The shares were up 1% at £15.55.
Parkmead, the independent energy group focused on growth through gas, oil and renewable energy projects, has announced it has agreed to buy a royalty associated with the group's existing interests in the Drenthe IV, Drenthe V and Andel Va Licenses in the Netherlands from Vermillion Energy. Its shares gained 6.6% at 53.2p.
In-game advertising platform Bidstack said it had signed an exclusive partnership with Belgrade-based Nordeus, creator of mobile football management game, Top Eleven. It was up 6.8% to 2.1p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
