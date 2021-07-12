StockMarketWire.com - veterinary pharmaceuticals company Dechra Pharmaceuticals said product revenue increased by nearly a fifth as stronger than expected trading performance reported in its 8 June update had continued.
For the financial year ended 30 June 2021, reported revenue increased by about 18% at actual exchange rate, with European pharmaceuticals revenue up about 20% and North America pharmaceuticals revenue up about 14%.
'The group delivered excellent year on year organic revenue growth supplemented by the product acquisitions of Osurnia and Mirataz both of which delivered good incremental growth,' the company said.
'We have benefited from above average market growth in the majority of our key CAP markets. The reasons for this growth are not yet fully clear with evidence of increased companion animal numbers remaining unconfirmed at this point,' it added.
Dechra will announce its preliminary results for the Period on Monday, 6 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
