StockMarketWire.com - Apparel retailer Quiz reported a rise in first-quarter sales but said its business was still suffering from lower demand more broadly, owing to the pandemic.
Revenue for the three months through June increased to £17.3 million, up from £4.2 million year-on-year, with online sales comprising £6.4 million on the total.
Quiz said the sales were hurt by its stores being closed during part of the reporting period.
Demand for its trademark dressy and occasion wear continued to be impacted by various restrictions on social activities and events.
Still, sales had improved on the the previous corresponding period in 2020, which was severely impacted by the first wave of the pandemic in the UK and Europe.
Quiz said it was pleased with the gross margins generated during the first quarter, which it said compared favourably to those generated in both 2020 and 2019.
'The group looks forward to the further relaxation of restrictions on social activities, which the board believes will result in increased demand Quiz's ranges which have traditionally provided popular options for social events and celebrations,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
