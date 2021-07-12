StockMarketWire.com - Consultancy company Science Group upgraded its guidance, citing momentum at all three of its divisions continuing throughout the first half.
Revenue for the six months through June was now expected to be in excess of £40 million and adjusted operating profit (AOP) in excess of £7 million.
'This is an excellent performance, ahead of the upgraded expectations at the time of the AGM and an AOP increase of over 40% relative to the prior year, despite significant currency exchange headwinds,' it said.
Science Group also announced that chief financial officer Sameet Vohra would resign at the end of July by 'mutual agreement', despite his appointment only having become effective in late April.
'Science Group's success is derived from its integrated organisation, with a hands-on operating management culture at all levels of the group,' the company said.
'After a career in significantly larger companies, it has become apparent that the role within Science Group is not aligned with Mr Vohra's aspirations.'
Financial controller Jon Brett would be appointed as acting finance director.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
