StockMarketWire.com - Inkjet printing technology group Xaar said it had acquired industrial inkjet systems manufacturer FFEI for £9.1 million.
The deal included an initial payment of £3.7 million, with an additional £5.4 million deferred consideration to be paid out over three years.
Hemel Hempstead-based FFEI was an integrator and manufacturer of industrial digital inkjet systems and digital life science technology.
'The deal will accelerate Xaar's existing growth strategy and will enable Xaar to capture additional opportunities in vertically integrated solutions,' Xaar said.
'This additional capability will enable our customers to reduce their development timescales and shorten their time to market.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
