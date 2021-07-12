StockMarketWire.com - Daily Mail and General Trust said it was considering a major reorganisation that could lead to the possible offer of RCL to acquire the company for 251 pence a share.
As part of the possible reorganisation, the company was in talks with third parties concerning the sale of its insurance risk division.
Should terms be agreed, completion is expected to take place in Q3 2021.
Daily Mail and General Trust would have a further major asset upon completion of the business combination of Cazoo Holdings with AJAX I, previously announcement made on 29 March 2021.
The take private offer from RCL depends on the completion of the sale of RMS and the Cazoo completion.
Conditional upon the possible offer becoming or being declared unconditional, DMGT said it intended to declare a special dividend to its shareholders.
'If the possible offer is made and becomes or is declared unconditional, it is expected that DMGT would cease to be listed in due course and re-registered as a private company,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.