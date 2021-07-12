StockMarketWire.com - Environmental and life science company DeepVerge said it had appointed Niamh O'Kennedy as marketing officer to lead the group's brand acceleration strategy.
During her 10 year tenure at Ogilvy, O'Kennedy worked with clients such as Ford, Boots, GSK, Heinz and Visa.
'At DeepVerge, Niamh will be responsible for implementing cross group marketing strategies to strengthen the Brand portfolio of the Group within the growing market for Labskin, Skin Trust Club and Microtox products and services,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
