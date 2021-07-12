StockMarketWire.com - Office property investor Regional REIT said it had sold Arena Point, Leeds for £10.7 million.
The company said the sale represented a substantial uplift of 15.8% against the 31 December 2020 valuation.
The purchaser intended to demolish the 19-storey office block to make way for a 43-storey tower, providing accommodation for 705 students.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.