Office property investor Regional REIT said it had sold Arena Point, Leeds for £10.7 million.

The company said the sale represented a substantial uplift of 15.8% against the 31 December 2020 valuation.

The purchaser intended to demolish the 19-storey office block to make way for a 43-storey tower, providing accommodation for 705 students.


