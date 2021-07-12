StockMarketWire.com - Carnival Cruises has announced that AIDA Cruises, operated under the Carnival umbrella, has expanded its cruise program from Kiel due to high demand.

AIDA Cruises will now deploy another Sphinx-class ship from the north-Germany city.

On August 15 2021, the first short four-day cruise to Gdynia will commence, followed by a three-day cruise to Gothenburg.

Travel dates are available up to and including October 14, 2021. The name of the ship will be announced shortly.

All new vacation offers are bookable now.

On the four-day voyage, the ship calls at the Polish port of Gdynia after passing the island of Gotland, among others.

Additionally in May 2021 AIDA Cruises opened the cruise season in Kiel and is currently offering with AIDAprima every Saturday seven-day trips in the Baltic Sea until October 23, 2021.

The destinations include Gothenburg, Visby on the island of Gotland, and Stockholm.


