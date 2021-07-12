StockMarketWire.com - Carnival Cruises has announced that AIDA Cruises, operated under the Carnival umbrella, has expanded its cruise program from Kiel due to high demand.
AIDA Cruises will now deploy another Sphinx-class ship from the north-Germany city.
On August 15 2021, the first short four-day cruise to Gdynia will commence, followed by a three-day cruise to Gothenburg.
Travel dates are available up to and including October 14, 2021. The name of the ship will be announced shortly.
All new vacation offers are bookable now.
On the four-day voyage, the ship calls at the Polish port of Gdynia after passing the island of Gotland, among others.
Additionally in May 2021 AIDA Cruises opened the cruise season in Kiel and is currently offering with AIDAprima every Saturday seven-day trips in the Baltic Sea until October 23, 2021.
The destinations include Gothenburg, Visby on the island of Gotland, and Stockholm.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.