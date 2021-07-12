StockMarketWire.com - Petropavlovsk plc, the gold mining company, as announced that Evgency Potapov has been appointed as a non-executive director with effect from today, 12 July 2021.
Potapov was nominated as a director of Petropavlovsk by Uzhuralzoloto Group of Companies, the company's largest shareholder.
He will replace Mr. Maxim Kharin, who has resigned from the Board with immediate effect.
Chairman, James W. Cameron Jr, said: ‘On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Evgeny to the team at Petropavlovsk. His technical and financial knowledge, built during a long career in the metals & mining industry, will be a valuable addition to the Company. The Board would also like to put on record its thanks to Maxim Kharin for his service to the Company over the course of his tenure and wish him well in his future endeavours.’
Evgeny Potapov is a seasoned corporate executive with over 20 years’ experience in natural resources industries.
