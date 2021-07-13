StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Serica Energy said it had achieved successful flow test results from the Columbus development well in the North Sea.
The well was drilled to a measured depth of 17,600 feet with a horizontal section of over a mile in length in the Forties Sandstone formation.
Completion equipment had been successfully installed into the well and a flow test performed.
A stabilised flow rate of 38 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 1,560 barrels per day of condensate was achieved through a 56/64-inch choke.
'This rate was at the upper end of the pre-drill range of expected outcomes and was constrained by the surface well test equipment on board the Maersk Resilient Heavy-Duty Jack-Up drilling rig,' Serica said.
'A diving support vessel will tie the subsea wellhead into the Arran Field export system directly after the rig leaves location.'
'It is anticipated that Columbus start-up will occur in the fourth quarter 2021 once initial flow from the Arran field has reached stable conditions.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.