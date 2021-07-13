StockMarketWire.com - Fuel-cell developer Proton Motor Power said it had received a fifth order from Melrose Industry's GKN unit for an additional PM Module S8 designed for the autonomous provision of energy and heat.
The system would be deployed to supply self-sufficient clean power and heat in a residential setting from hydrogen generated from renewable sources.
