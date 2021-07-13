StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Zephyr Energy said drilling of an appraisal well had commenced at its Paradox Basin project in Utah.
Drilling had kicked off on the State 16-2LN-CC appraisal well, ahead of the company's month-end target date.
Drilling was expected to take around 20 days.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
