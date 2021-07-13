StockMarketWire.com - DP Poland reported monthly dine-in sales that almost doubled in June amid easing pandemic restrictions in Poland.

Average daily dine-in sales for the period 18 May to 30 June 2021 increased by 94% to PLN 122,900 in comparison to the lockdown period 1 May to 17 May 2021 of PLN 63,300.

Dine-in business increased by 25% in comparison to June 2020 but still lower by 24% in comparison to June 2019 (pre COVID market).

The month of June 2021 was 'the first full month of trading post certain COVID-19 restrictions being lifted on dine in restaurants in Poland.'

Like-for-like system sales for June 2021 was 5% higher in comparison to June 2020 and 2% lower compared to June 2019.

The IT conversion was 'now complete and the average order receipt in the enlarged group has increased in June (in comparison to May) by 10%,' the company said.













