StockMarketWire.com - Tectonic Gold said it had entered into a joint venture with alluvial mining specialist White Prospecting to initiate gold mining at its Mt Cassidy license area in Queensland, Australia.
Tectonic Gold said it would get a 7.5% gross production royalty to support an exploration and drilling budget.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
