StockMarketWire.com - Health care company Emis said first-half performance had been 'slightly' ahead of the board's expectations, with both revenue and adjusted operating profit ahead of the comparative period last year and in 2019.
In its EMIS health devision, the revenue mix in the division reflected a 'more normalised trading period, with a higher proportion of non-hardware and connectivity tools' revenues than the comparative period last year,' the company said.
While the EMIS enterprise division had seen 'double digit growth in both recurring and non-recurring revenues in the first half,' it added.
The group intends to announce its results for the half year ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday 9 September 2021.
