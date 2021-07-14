Interim Result
15/07/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
16/07/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
20/07/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
20/07/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
20/07/2021 One Media Ip Group PLC (OMIP)
21/07/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
22/07/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
22/07/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
22/07/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
22/07/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
Final Result
15/07/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
15/07/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
15/07/2021 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)
16/07/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
20/07/2021 Sosandar PLC (SOS)
20/07/2021 (SUP)
20/07/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)
20/07/2021 Sdi Group PLC (SDI)
20/07/2021 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
20/07/2021 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
22/07/2021 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)
22/07/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
AGM / EGM
15/07/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
15/07/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
15/07/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
15/07/2021 Dukemount Capital PLC (DKE)
15/07/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
15/07/2021 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
15/07/2021 Renewi PLC (RWI)
15/07/2021 Water Intelligence PLC (WATR)
15/07/2021 Distil PLC (DIS)
15/07/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
15/07/2021 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
16/07/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
16/07/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)
16/07/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
16/07/2021 Bermele PLC (BERM)
16/07/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
19/07/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
19/07/2021 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)
19/07/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
19/07/2021 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)
19/07/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
19/07/2021 Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
19/07/2021 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
19/07/2021 Comptoir Group PLC (COM)
19/07/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
20/07/2021 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)
20/07/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
20/07/2021 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)
20/07/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)
20/07/2021 Wynnstay Properties PLC (WSP)
20/07/2021 Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG)
21/07/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
21/07/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
21/07/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
21/07/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)
21/07/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
21/07/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
21/07/2021 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
21/07/2021 Open Orphan PLC (ORPH)
22/07/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
22/07/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
22/07/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
22/07/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)
22/07/2021 Bytes Technology Group PLC (BYIT)
22/07/2021 Petards Group PLC (PEG)
22/07/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
22/07/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
Trading Statement
15/07/2021 (DARK)
15/07/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
15/07/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
16/07/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)
19/07/2021 (MEAL)
20/07/2021 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
20/07/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
20/07/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
20/07/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
20/07/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
20/07/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
20/07/2021 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
21/07/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
21/07/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
22/07/2021 (PBEE)
22/07/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
22/07/2021 3I Group PLC (III)
Ex-Dividend
15/07/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
15/07/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
15/07/2021 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
15/07/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
15/07/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)
15/07/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
15/07/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)
15/07/2021 Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (TEM)
15/07/2021 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust PLC (BGUK)
16/07/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
16/07/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
16/07/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
16/07/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
16/07/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
16/07/2021 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)
16/07/2021 Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (AEP)
16/07/2021 Capital Gearing Trust PLC (CGT)
16/07/2021 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
16/07/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
16/07/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
