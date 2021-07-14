StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services group Open Orphan said it had won a €0.9 million contract from an existing customer for clinical trial management by its Breda, Netherlands office.
'This new contract win demonstrates the ongoing and continued success of our Breda office which continues to sign multiple contracts and only those close to £1 million and above are announced,' executive chairman Cathal Friel said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.