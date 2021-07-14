StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services group Open Orphan said it had won a €0.9 million contract from an existing customer for clinical trial management by its Breda, Netherlands office.

'This new contract win demonstrates the ongoing and continued success of our Breda office which continues to sign multiple contracts and only those close to £1 million and above are announced,' executive chairman Cathal Friel said.


