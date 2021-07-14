StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Star Phoenix said it had filed arbitration proceedings against LandOcean Energy Services.
The arbitration request, filed in the London Court of International Arbitration, was related to outstanding monies that Star Phoenix claims it is owed by LandOcean Energy.
Star Phoenix said it was claiming various sums from LandOcean currently estimated in excess of $8.4 million.
It added that it would provide a further update to the shareholders upon any material developments.
