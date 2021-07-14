StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca received final regulatory clearance from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority for its proposed acquisition of Alexion.
The proposed acquisition, first announced in December 2020, will 'enhance the company's scientific presence in immunology by adding Alexion's innovative complement-technology platforms and robust pipeline,' the company said.
Subject to completing the acquisition, a group focusing on rare diseases will be created.
This group will be named 'Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease', and will be headquartered in Boston, US.
Consolidation of Alexion will start from the closing of the transaction and the first quarter of consolidated financial reporting is expected to be the third quarter of 2021 due for announcement on Wednesday 10 November 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.