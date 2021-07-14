StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company The Mission Group said it expected to swing to a headline profit in the first half amid recovery in sales.
Headline operating profit for the six months through June was seen amounting to £2.0 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £1.8 million.
'The group has a historic second-half-year weighting in profitability and it currently expects to be on track with full-year expectations,' it said.
First-half revenue was expected to rise to £31.6 million, up from £29.1 million year-on-year.
'Trading during the first half of 2021 has been ahead of the board's expectations,' Mission Group said.
'Despite severe lockdown restrictions continuing to be in place in all of its trading markets during this period, the group has continued to see a marked sequential quarter on quarter recovery in both revenue and profitability.'
'The board is committed to its previously stated long-term progressive dividend policy and will continue to monitor the situation as this year progresses in line with performance.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.