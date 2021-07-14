StockMarketWire.com - Sports nutrition group Science in Sport said it swing to a first-half underlying earnings profit thanks to a recovery in sales.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months through June increased to £0.6 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £0.2 million.
Gross margin increased to 52%, up from 48%, driven by supply chain efficiencies and a continued sales shift to online. 'After an encouraging start in January and February, sales continued to recover well, gaining momentum through the second quarter, with record monthly sales in June,' Science in Sport said.
'This period of profitable growth, together with positive prospects for the second half, including new product launches, places the company in a strong position to meet market expectations for the full year.'
Chief executive Stephen Moon said: "Prospects for further progress in the second half look strong, and our long-term growth strategy remains unchanged.'
