StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Boohoo struck a new partnership with Alshaya, building on the presence of Debenhams in the Middle East region.
Under the partnership, Alshaya, who currently runs Debenhams stores in shopping malls, would have exclusive rights to operate the Debenhams stores and a local eCommerce platform in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman and Qatar.
'This partnership marks a further step as the group accelerates progress integrating and scaling the Debenhams brand,' the company said.
'[T]his partnership will see boohoo group brands in Debenhams stores from Q4 2021 and also on a new local online platform across the Middle East from early 2022,' it added.
