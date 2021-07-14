StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks fell in early trading on Wednesday after higher inflation data, both at home and in the US, stoked concerns about rising interest rates.
At 0819, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 36.33 points, or 0.5%, at 7,088.39.
The UK consumer price index rose 2.5% in June, ahead of expectations of a 2.2% increase.
The US consumer price index, meanwhile, rose 0.9%, the largest gain in 13 years.
Home builder Barratt Developments firmed 0.4% to 699.6p after it lifted its profit expectations, as strong demand for homes led to an 'excellent' recovery of completion volumes.
Barratt's adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through June was now anticipated to be marginally above the top end of the £860 million-to-£899 million range of market expectations.
Banking group NatWest climbed 2.2% to 205.8p as it welcomed a credit rating upgrade from Moody's Investors Services, based on an assessment of its financial wherewithal.
The former Royal Bank of Scotland's senior unsecured debt rating was lifted to Baa1, from Baa2, with a positive outlook.
Homewares retailer Dunelm slipped 1.9% to £14.12, despite reporting that fourth-quarter sales more than doubled following the reopening of stores.
Dunelm, however, also said it expected to return to a 'normal trading calendar' with three sale events each year, as opposed to two, leading to a margin headwind of around 70-100 basis points.
Fund manager Liontrust Asset Management advanced 0.2% to £19.54, having reported a rise in quarterly net asset in the June quarter thanks to fresh fund inflows.
Liontrust's assets under management for the three months through June rose 8.5% quarter-on-quarter, with net inflows of £1.0 billion.
Emerging markets asset manager Ashmore also rose 0.2% to 408p, as it reported a rise in net assets for the June quarter thanks to strong inflows into the overlay, equities and external debt themes.
Its assets under management increased by $4.5 billion over the period, comprising net inflows of $1.1 billion and positive investment performance of $3.4 billion.
Oil company Tullow Oil rose 1.5% to 52.03p as it downgraded its annual output guidance, citing the sale of assets in Equatorial Guinea and 'first-half delivery', but forecast higher cashflow as crude prices recover.
Tullow's production for the year through December was now expected to be between 55,000 and 61,000 barrels of oil per day, compared to previous guidance of 60,0000-to-66,000.
Industrial thread manufacturer Coats gained 2.0% to 69.16p on forecasting performance for the full year 'moderately ahead' of its previous expectations as a demand recovery continues.
Coats's adjusted operating profit for the year through June was now expected to be around $95 million, up from $34 million in 2020, but below $102 million in 2019.
Travel location focused retailer SSP reversed 2.7% to 257.4p following news that chief executive Simon Smith would stand down to pursue a new opportunity at a private equity backed business.
Smith was expected to leave at the end of 2021 and the company had commence a search process it said wold consider both internal and external candidates.
Investment bank and broking house Numis climbed 2.5% to 377.24p after it said it expected to report a 'record' annual performance amid a rise in deal volumes.
Numis said it delivered a 'strong' performance in its third quarter through June, notching quarterly revenue in excess of £50 million.
Building materials group SIG firmed 3.9% to 49.81p, having upgraded its annual guidance after its first-half sales jumped by a third.
SIG said its underlying operating profit for the year through December was not expected to be 'ahead of previous forecasts'.
Specialist cleaning company McBride shed 3.3% to 86.07p after it said it expected to report a 4% fall in annual revenue, as the pandemic sparks higher demand for decontamination offset by weaker laundry volumes.
McBride added that the raw material environment remains challenging, both in terms of supply availability and exceptional price increases.
Homewares manufacturer Portmeirion added 2.0% to 670p on confirming that it expected to resume dividend payments, having notched a 34% rise in first-half sales. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
