StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions company 7digital said it had signed an extended contract continuing into 2023 with its unnamed global technology company customer.
The update following the company's announcement of 20 August 2020, that it had won a contract with unnamed global technology company.
'The customer will use 7digital's platform to access a world-wide music catalogue from rights-secured labels, and the new deal also includes tracking and reporting services,' the company said.
