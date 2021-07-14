StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Phoenix Copper said sulphide-rich mineralisation had been intercepted below the copper oxide open pit at the Empire mine in Idaho.
The mine was historically mined until the early 1940s at head grades of up to 8% copper.
The first of around 20 drill holes of a deep sulphide drilling programme had been completed.
Hole KXD21-02 intercepted 12.6 metres of sulphide-rich mineralisation below the Empire copper oxide open pit deposit.
Concentrations of up to 25% sulphide minerals were identified from a depth of 173 metres over 7.9 metres.
Increased concentrations of up to 75% sulphide minerals were identified from a depth of 181 metres over 4.7 metres
Phoenix Copper said said further drilling was required to define true thickness. Samples were being logged and prepared for shipping to assay laboratories.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
