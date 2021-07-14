StockMarketWire.com - Renewable electricity supplier group Good Energy rejected the revised 340p per share offer for the company from Ecotricity Group as it materially undervalues the company.
'The possible offer is inadequate and fundamentally undervalues the group and fails to recognise the intrinsic value of the group's shares,' the company said.
'This is a highly opportunistic approach by a direct competitor to the Company which the Board believes is not in the best interests of our shareholders, employees or customers,' it added.
'Good Energy's shareholders are strongly advised by the board to take no action in respect of the possible offer.'
The possible offer represented a premium of just 10.6% over the price of the company's shares on 9 July 2021.
The first non-binding indicative offer for Good Energy, of 310p per share, was made on June 15. A second sweetened offer of 330p per share was tabled on June 24, and then a third, of 340p per share, on July 2.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
